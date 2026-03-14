Insider Selling: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 18,041 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CF traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,997. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on CF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after buying an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,123,000 after acquiring an additional 381,716 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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