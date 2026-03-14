Insider Selling: 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) General Counsel Sells $14,440.32 in Stock

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melanie Goins sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $14,440.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 221,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.08. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.com Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.37 on Friday. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

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1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIBS shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of 1stdibs.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.com by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,067,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 372,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 224,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

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1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

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