Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Buys $2,005,085.25 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 43,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005,085.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,540,760.25. This represents a 3.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 2nd, Jared Isaacman acquired 45,693 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $2,002,724.19.

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243,161 shares during the period. Maestria Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 372,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

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About Shift4 Payments

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Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

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