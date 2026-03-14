Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Buys $52,680.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,419.24. The trade was a 7.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.5%
NXRT stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.
NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.
The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.