Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Buys $52,680.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Richards purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,419.24. The trade was a 7.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.5%

NXRT stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -166.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 298,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $7,443,000. Marnell Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.83.

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About NexPoint Residential Trust

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NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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