Insider Buying: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $19,278.00 in Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vanessa Sanchez bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $19,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,728.68. This trade represents a 61.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

SSP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $352.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

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E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.95.

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E.W. Scripps Company Profile

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The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

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