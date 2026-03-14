Insider Buying: E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Acquires $80,280.00 in Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ellen Granado bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,880. This represents a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.54. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

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E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 67.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.95.

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About E.W. Scripps

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The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

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