Insider Buying: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Buys $19,381,832.44 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic L.P. General bought 1,103,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,381,832.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,979,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,479,159.56. The trade was a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atlantic L.P. General also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 9th, Atlantic L.P. General purchased 842,266 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $14,613,315.10.
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Atlantic L.P. General purchased 900,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $16,569,000.00.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
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