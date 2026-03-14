Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0004. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.0004, with a volume of 1,000,000 shares trading hands.

Indoor Harvest Trading Up 300.0%

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About Indoor Harvest

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Indoor Harvest Sciences, Inc (OTCMKTS: INQD) is a technology-driven agribusiness company specializing in controlled environment agriculture and biomass separation solutions. The company focuses on the cultivation and processing needs of specialty crops, with an emphasis on indoor growth systems for cannabis and hemp. By integrating scientific research into its products, Indoor Harvest aims to help commercial growers and processors improve yields, reduce operating costs, and maintain consistent product quality.

At the core of Indoor Harvest’s offerings is a proprietary continuous‐flow biomass separation system featuring toroidal bowl technology.

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