Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0004. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.0004, with a volume of 1,000,000 shares trading hands.
Indoor Harvest Trading Up 300.0%
About Indoor Harvest
At the core of Indoor Harvest’s offerings is a proprietary continuous‐flow biomass separation system featuring toroidal bowl technology.
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