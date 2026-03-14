Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Director Acquires $29,948.40 in Stock

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Kingsley purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,842.52. This represents a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Indivior Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.83. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

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Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Indivior by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indivior by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDV. Zacks Research cut shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on INDV

About Indivior

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Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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