Independent Franchise Partners LLP Sells 255,098 Shares of News Corporation $NWS

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,098 shares during the quarter. News accounts for about 2.1% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 1.62% of News worth $316,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 97.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 226.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

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News Price Performance

NWS stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 73.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWS

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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