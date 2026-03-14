Independent Franchise Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,699,753 Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,699,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,798,000. Ryan Specialty makes up about 0.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.64% of Ryan Specialty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 65.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 878.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ryan Specialty from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

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About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

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