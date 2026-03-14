Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

IMPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Imperial Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Imperial Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

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Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million.

Imperial Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 83,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

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Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

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