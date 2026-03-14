Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $414.22 million during the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Hypermarcas Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hypermarcas has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

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About Hypermarcas

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Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

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