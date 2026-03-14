Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,800,754 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 12th total of 3,139,863 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,111.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 222 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,111.5 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUSQF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

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About Husqvarna AB (publ)

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Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Swedish-based global manufacturer of outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s portfolio includes chainsaws, trimmers, brushcutters, robotic mowers, ride-on lawn mowers, garden tractors, hedge trimmers and pressure washers. Husqvarna also offers a range of construction products such as light towers, handheld power cutters and demolition robots under its Construction division.

Husqvarna operates through several business segments, including the Forestry & Garden division for consumer and professional forestry and landscaping equipment, the Lawn & Garden division for residential lawn care products, and the Construction division for infrastructure and demolition solutions.

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