Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 246,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Bitwise Ethereum ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETHW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

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Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Up 1.5%

ETHW opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

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