Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells $129,300.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $129,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 615,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,709. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $157,600.00.

Hippo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $639.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hippo

Institutional Trading of Hippo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

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Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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