Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hershey News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Insider Activity at Hershey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,901.54. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $791,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,787.76. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $216.88 on Friday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.452 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.87%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

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