Head to Head Survey: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford BioMedica and Immuneering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford BioMedica N/A N/A N/A Immuneering N/A -43.33% -39.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford BioMedica and Immuneering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford BioMedica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immuneering 1 0 5 1 2.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immuneering has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.73%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Oxford BioMedica.

67.7% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Immuneering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford BioMedica has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immuneering has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford BioMedica and Immuneering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford BioMedica $164.59 million 5.26 -$46.74 million N/A N/A Immuneering N/A N/A -$56.03 million ($1.38) -3.66

Oxford BioMedica has higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering.

Summary

Immuneering beats Oxford BioMedica on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford BioMedica

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Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. The Platform segment engages in bioprocessing and process development activities for third parties. The Product segment is involved in the research and development of new gene therapeutic product candidates. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies providing viral vector development and manufacturing services in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus, and adenoviral vectors. The company was formerly known as Pinco 838 Limited and changed its name to Oxford Biomedica plc in October 1996. Oxford Biomedica plc was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Immuneering

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Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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