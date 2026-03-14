Head to Head Contrast: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Snowflake”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $260,000.00 89.61 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Snowflake $4.68 billion 13.05 -$1.33 billion ($3.95) -45.22

Profitability

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -45.30% N/A -329.28% Snowflake -28.43% -48.50% -13.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RESAAS Services and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Snowflake 2 5 33 2 2.83

Snowflake has a consensus target price of $248.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snowflake beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

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RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

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