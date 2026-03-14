Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,359,768 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 12th total of 2,459,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hays has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

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About Hays

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Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) is a global specialist recruitment company offering workforce solutions across a wide range of industries. The firm provides permanent and contract staffing services to both private and public sector organizations, matching qualified professionals with roles in areas such as information technology, finance, engineering, healthcare, construction, and life sciences. Hays also supports clients through managed service solutions, recruitment process outsourcing, market mapping, and talent advisory services.

Founded in London in 1867, Hays has grown from a local shipping agent into a publicly traded recruitment group with a presence in more than 30 countries.

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