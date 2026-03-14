Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

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Hasbro Stock Down 1.8%

HAS opened at $93.40 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,384. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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