Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 62,386 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP $BNO

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,386 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 7.64% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 60.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 389.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting United States Brent Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Brent Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supply disruption risk from the Strait of Hormuz is pushing Brent above $100, directly boosting BNO because it tracks Brent futures. Brent oil futures climb above $100 on continued disruption to Strait of Hormuz traffic
- Positive Sentiment: The IEA warns the Middle East war has created one of the largest-ever oil supply disruptions, adding a sustained geopolitical premium to Brent prices that supports BNO. World faces largest-ever oil supply disruption on Middle East war, IEA says
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and analysts are raising longer-dated Brent forecasts and warning of prolonged disruption, which supports elevated forward curves and BNO’s performance. Goldman Sachs raises Q4 Brent, WTI crude price forecast amid longer Hormuz disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Record releases from strategic reserves (IEA and the U.S. SPR) are aimed at calming markets, but reporting shows the relief has been partial—markets remain skeptical, leaving volatility high. This limits but does not eliminate upside for BNO. Oil Tops $100 Again as U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Russian Crude
- Negative Sentiment: Policy moves that ease supply constraints—like the U.S. issuing a 30-day license to buy Russian cargoes stranded at sea—can pull oil lower and weigh on BNO if they materially increase near-term supply. Oil drops after US issues license for countries to buy Russian oil stranded at sea for 30 days
United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance
United States Brent Oil Fund Profile
The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.
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