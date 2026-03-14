Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 62,386 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP $BNO

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,386 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 7.64% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 60.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 389.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting United States Brent Oil Fund

Here are the key news stories impacting United States Brent Oil Fund this week:

United States Brent Oil Fund Stock Performance

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

(Free Report)

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.