Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 44,000 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF $VNM

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.57% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

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VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VNM opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

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