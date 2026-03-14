Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,411 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,288.6% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5%

ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

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More Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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