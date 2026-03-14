Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 12,280 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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