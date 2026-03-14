Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.83 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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