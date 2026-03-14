Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,466 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Vipshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,108,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.02 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. This is an increase from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Barclays increased their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

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Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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