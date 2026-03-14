Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 17,229 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $361.02 billion, a PE ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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