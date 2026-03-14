Harold Bernstein Sells 30,000 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) CMO Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harold Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $690,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Harold Bernstein sold 25,156 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,011,271.20.

On Monday, January 5th, Harold Bernstein sold 412 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,480.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 4,432 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $179,185.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maze Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

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Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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