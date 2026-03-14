Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,948,986 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 12th total of 5,407,171 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,829,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,829,054 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.6%

HRMY opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

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Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $243.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $752,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

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About Harmony Biosciences

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Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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