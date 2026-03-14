Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,160 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 203.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 310.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at $303,195.55. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Further Reading

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