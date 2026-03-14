Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Head to Head Contrast

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 22.01% 11.03% 1.32% Hancock Whitney 24.05% 11.16% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Home Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 1 7 2 3.10

Dividends

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $75.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Home Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Home Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancorp and Hancock Whitney”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $209.23 million 2.17 $46.06 million $5.87 9.86 Hancock Whitney $2.02 billion 2.56 $486.07 million $5.68 10.90

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Home Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

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Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

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