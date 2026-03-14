Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by B. Riley Financial to “Buy” Rating

B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley Financial currently has $27.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Trading Down 11.5%
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy
In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,906.62. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Lubar & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $103,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $18,735,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2,371.9% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 786,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 754,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 496,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,910,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Hallador Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Hallador Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MISO accepted Hallador’s ERAS application for a 515 MW gas generation expansion — this supports growth visibility, underpins management’s plan for higher 2026 capex and could add future power sales. Hallador signals 515 MW gas expansion through ERAS
- Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded HNRG from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $27, signaling materially higher upside expectations from some analysts. B. Riley upgrade coverage (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2025 showed company-level improvement: total revenue +16% YoY to $469.5M, operating cash flow +23% to $81.1M, net income rose and adjusted EBITDA roughly tripled — evidence of underlying business strength. Company FY’25 results (GlobeNewswire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS of ($0.01) matched consensus, reducing surprise on the bottom line even as some top-line and margin metrics disappointed. Q4 loss report (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 margin compression and cash‑flow weakness: cost of sales jumped ~49% YoY, gross profit fell sharply, and operating cash from the quarter dropped materially — investors reacted negatively to squeezed near‑term profitability. Stock falls on Q4 earnings (Quiver)
- Negative Sentiment: Higher capex in Q4 and planned 2026 spending raise short‑term financing and execution risk (cash was modest ~ $10.1M in the quarter), while recent insider sales and mixed institutional flows add to near‑term pressure. Capex and insider activity summary (Quiver)
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.
Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.
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