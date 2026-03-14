GRS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,390,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,245,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for about 3.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $49,620,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $48,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,398,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,433 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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