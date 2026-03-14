GRS Advisors LLC Sells 1,468,434 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

GRS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468,434 shares during the period. Carnival comprises about 1.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 184.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Carnival by 99.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival by 50.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,573,000 after buying an additional 4,883,024 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carnival by 117.1% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,642,000 after buying an additional 4,155,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Carnival News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.