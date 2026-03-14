GRS Advisors LLC Sells 112,615 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

GRS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,615 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 2.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 84.4% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.37. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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