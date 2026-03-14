GRS Advisors LLC Acquires 31,781 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,402,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Curbline Properties comprises approximately 5.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $53,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 120.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the third quarter worth about $251,000.
Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE CURB opened at $26.57 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.
Curbline Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Curbline Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Curbline Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.
Get Our Latest Report on Curbline Properties
About Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
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