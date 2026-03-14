Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $134,980.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,941.68. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $148,220.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $143,080.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greif by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after acquiring an additional 54,256 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 21.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greif

About Greif

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Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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