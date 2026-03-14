Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Still a Buy?

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

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Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. It offers water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation technologies. The company markets and sells its upgrading systems under the Greenlane Biogas brand.

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