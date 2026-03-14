Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 555460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

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Green Plains Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.56 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 201.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,386,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 926,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 331,326 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45,397 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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