Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30. 33,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,179% from the average session volume of 2,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Great Canadian Gaming Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

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Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

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Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCMKTS: GCGMF) is one of Canada’s leading owner-operators of gaming, hospitality and entertainment facilities. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of gaming destinations, including casinos, racetracks and resort properties, across multiple provinces. Its core services include casino gaming, electronic slot machines, table games, pari-mutuel wagering, food and beverage operations, and resort accommodations.

In Ontario, Great Canadian Gaming’s flagship properties include Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara in the Niagara region, as well as Woodbine Mohawk Park, a premier harness racing and slots venue.

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