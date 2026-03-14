Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) vs. Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Comparison

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Grasim Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.23 billion 1.34 $61.71 million $0.85 26.96 Grasim Industries $17.74 billion 0.75 $437.27 million $0.76 25.80

Volatility and Risk

Grasim Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Grasim Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Revolve Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolve Group and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Revolve Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Grasim Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 5.03% 12.12% 7.90% Grasim Industries 2.66% 5.56% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Grasim Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

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Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Grasim Industries

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Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

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