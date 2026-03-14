Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,081 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $516.14 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.07. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.