Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,379 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,796,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.