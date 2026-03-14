Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.09 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.