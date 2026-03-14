Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. $IHRT

Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,061,800,000. iHeartMedia makes up approximately 100.0% of Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 99.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 532,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 186,402 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 16,349 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,556.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,231,286 shares in the company, valued at $18,506,919.42. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

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iHeartMedia Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.70. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) is a leading media and entertainment company specializing in radio broadcasting, digital streaming and live events. The company operates more than 860 full-power AM and FM radio stations across the United States, delivering music, news, sports and talk programming to local markets. Through its flagship digital platform, iHeartRadio, the company provides listeners with free and subscription-based access to thousands of live radio stations, curated music playlists and on-demand podcasts.

Originally founded in 1972 as Clear Channel Communications, the business rebranded to iHeartMedia in 2014 to reflect the growing importance of its digital and event-driven offerings.

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