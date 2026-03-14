Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Stock Position Increased by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 148.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,253,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,796,000 after purchasing an additional 425,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 105,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,503,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,454,000 after buying an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,231,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,440,000 after buying an additional 63,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $130.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,498 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $1,340,384.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,793,290.88. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $1,915,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,611.79. This trade represents a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $37,202,909. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

See Also

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