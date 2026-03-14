Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $50.94 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Gladstone Capital Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,494 shares during the quarter. Block comprises about 5.6% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $50,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,366,000 after buying an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,553,000 after buying an additional 1,262,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Block by 192.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $634,721,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,233,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Block Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE XYZ opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.65. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.Block’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $76,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 98,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,637.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,101 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $70,441.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,858.72. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,165,720. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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