Gina Trombley Sells 4,013 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.60. 613,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $266.27.

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Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

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Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

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Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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