Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,129,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,069,000 after purchasing an additional 833,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,661,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,168,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 962,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.